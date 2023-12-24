Admittedly, with that monstrous gooseneck spoiler the size of a wakeboard, you could already have guessed it. But it is only when you put your bag on the front of a Porsche 911 (992) GT3 RS that you realize how much they wanted to win the title of Circuit Car of the Year 2023 in Stuttgart.

Normally you can store that bag in the frunk. Not here, because that is where the central radiator is now located. Why? Because this way the openings in the nose can manage the air better. For the same reason, there are also flaps, flaps and rubber things on the roof. Plus a whole load of buttons to adjust the dampers, differential and traction control.

Why is the Porsche 911 GT3 RS the Circuit Car of the Year?

No production 911 has ever been so focused on the track; which makes him quite intimidating. But then you drive it and it turns out to be approachable, exciting and exciting, thanks to a screaming and addictively revving racing engine. And so you go faster with it. And even harder. And only then do you realize that you don't have to be a track whiz or Jörg Bergmeister, but that everyone can get something extra out of the GT3 RS. Even if it's just an e-nor-re-me grin.