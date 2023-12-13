The Mercedes Sprinter L2H2 is the commercial vehicle you want.

The Mercedes Sprinter is one of the most popular vans in the Netherlands. That is not without reason, because the Sprinter is a brilliant van. Moreover, you have a lot of choice: the Mercedes Sprinter is available in countless variants.

In terms of size, the Sprinter is available in four length variants and four height variants, which can of course also be combined with each other. The most compact version is the L1H1, the largest version is the L4H3. Within this spectrum, the L2H2 is actually the golden mean. This is therefore a variant that is very often chosen.

With the Sprinter L2H2 you have a lot of space both lengthwise and heightwise. But your bus is also not so big that you can hardly take a bend. You may also want to be able to drive in the city without too much stress.

How much space exactly do you have with a Sprinter L2H2? The loading space is 3,272 mm in length, 665 mm more than the short Sprinter. In height you have more than 2 meters (2,009 mm) to store things, which is 290 mm more than the low version. So you can easily stand upright in the loading space (as long as you are not a giant).

It is exactly the version that you can easily drive into most commercial spaces with an overhead door in terms of length. It is also a company car that you can take with you into a residential area. It often becomes impossible to park for longer.

Do you want some extra height without making your roof higher? Which can. The Sprinter is not only available with rear-wheel drive, but also with front-wheel drive. In that case, the floor is lower and the loading space is 2,079 mm high. Also useful: you have a lower lifting threshold.

In addition to the sizes and the drive, there is also a choice in terms of drivetrains. Of course there are various diesel engines, with powers from 114 to 190 hp, but there is also a new e-Sprinter. This is fully electric. This means you can drive into all environmental zones without any problems (also in the future) and you will not be bothered by high fuel prices.

With the Sprinter you also get a commercial vehicle that is completely up to date, with an advanced multimedia system and an extensive package of safety systems. Also important: the Sprinter scores well in reliability studies. Nowadays there is a used Sprinter for all budgets, but they all share the premium appearance of a Mercedes.

Enough reasons to choose a Mercedes Sprinter. If you are looking for a Sprinter L2H2, there is bound to be something for you in this large stock of more than 50 units. Very useful to be able to compare clearly in one place.

