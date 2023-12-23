Let's put the title of this Award aside for a moment, because it is distracting. The GMA T.50 is not like other hypercars. Less hyper, especially. Let's first look at it a little more broadly. Cars are there to be driven, and given that you read Top Gear, you believe that driving should be entertaining above all else. Well, this drives better than anything. Awarding the T.50 the title 'Hypercar of the Year' actually does the GMA T.50 a bit of a disservice.

Of course, we don't know exactly what else you would put in your personal list of ultimate driver's cars. Ferrari F40 or F50 perhaps, Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS, Lotus Elise, Singer DLS, Caterham Seven, McLaren F1 or P1, Alfaholics GTA-R, Honda NSX Type R? They would all find a place on ours. And right now, the T.50 would definitely be right at the top of that list.

The T.50 is completely outdated, right?

It would be easy to accuse the GMA T.50 of a lack of relevance. It costs 3.2 million euros (excluding taxes), does not look directly ahead and is not very future-proof either. But the determination with which it was designed is indeed endlessly relevant. There is no flaw or loose end in this 997 kilo three-seater, nor in the thoughts behind it. It's wonderfully clear.

In a time when so many cars try to be as much of 'anything and everything' as possible (BMW is and behaves exactly as such. And don't we say every time that that is exactly what we want from every car? No one wants those endless amounts of driving modes and sci-fi graphics, let alone needs them.

What makes the T.50 different from other hypercars

The GMA T.50 is the Hypercar of the Year 2023, so. Although the T.50 doesn't even play the game by the rules. Most hypercars are rolling circuses parading through the city. The only thing they're missing is a megaphone on the roof. And a herd of dancing elephants. The T.50 is a car for the driver, the driver. He doesn't play a second role, there is no plan B. He puts the driver not only figuratively, but literally in the middle of the action, immerses him in the whole experience and lets him get on with it. Sounds simple. Is it not.