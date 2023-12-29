There was no way around it this year: Max Verstappen has conquered just about all seasonal F1 records. Most laps led, most wins (in a row). But none of that matters. Due to the difficult long calendar we are dealing with these days, it is 'easier' to achieve more victories. After all, thirteen out of eighteen is more difficult than thirteen out of 22. But look at the percentages, the difference with the number two and the way in which Verstappen won his victories.

The records that Max Verstappen broke that matter

He didn't need dirty games or luck with a safety car. This year it was completely under our own steam. In 1952 Alberto Ascari won six of eight F1 races. We will not experience such a compact season again, so you would say that this record will never be broken. Well, it's now in tatters: Verstappen ultimately won nineteen of the 22 races. That is more than 86 percent, compared to Ascari's 75.

Jim Clark was considered the best driver of his time. He and his Lotus 25 became one in 1963. Clark led 71.5 percent of the laps that year. That record would also stand forever, it was thought; until Max Verstappen proved 60 years later that it was not inviolable.

Leading the way for 1,003 laps may not mean much; until you find out that that is 75.7 percent of the total number of laps completed. What really matters is how consistently the driver and his car performed.

Verstappen is approaching perfection

Not only did Verstappen always go for it, his RB19 also never gave up. The car with starting number 1 was the only one to complete all race laps in 2023. The rest dropped out at least once. But even when the RB19 did not cooperate or when another driver-car combination was simply better, Verstappen scored maximum.

One negative outlier was his season in Singapore, where car and driver did not like each other at all. But like any good marriage, the two made it back: a race later in Suzuka they spoke the same language again and Verstappen crushed the competition.

Another constant with the Dutchman is his hunger to prove himself. On Saturday, October 7, Verstappen secured the championship during the sprint race in Qatar. What do you think was going to happen in the main race a day later? Don't sit back and give his teammate a victory. No, Verstappen went all out on the attack. Even an ambient temperature approaching boiling point did not bother the champion. He turned away two Mercedes crashing into each other in the first corner and went on to win convincingly.

Long live Las Vegas!

Even groping in the dark, Verstappen turned out to be the best. In the spectacle that the race in Las Vegas would ultimately prove to be, the three-time world champion was put to work. A justified penalty that Verstappen received due to an incident shortly after the start caused him to lag behind.

Yet he managed to 'just' win again. After the race you could see him being so happy like a child as he celebrated the victory. This really did him good: a good old-fashioned duel on the track, in which he of course came out on top.

The last race of the 2023 provided a perfect summary of the season. Verstappen led the field, played pit stop strategist, pampered his tires and drove to victory without pushing himself or the car to the limit for a single lap. The rest fought for the crumbs.

Verstappen also turns out to be just a human being

But after the race something happened to Verstappen. Sober as he is, he now seemed to be affected. The artist realized that his work of art is finished. That he will never again compete with the very best car he ever drove. There were no tears, but glassy eyes were visible.

It is difficult to say what 2024 will bring. The rules change minimally, so Red Bull at least starts with a head start. But don't they already do that by default, because this man is behind the wheel of one of their cars?