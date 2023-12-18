Lamborghini understands the current supercar landscape better than anyone. Better than Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati, Bugatti or Aston Martin. It understands what people want not only from the cars, but also from the brand itself. Simply put, most take themselves way too seriously. Lambos always look like they're having fun.

Take the Sterrato. Can you imagine Ferrari developing a high-strung 296, or McLaren creating an off-road Artura? Well no. Porsche gave us the 911 Dakar this year, but made it a little, well, too good. The Sterrato isn't as professional or well developed as the Dakar, but it's a lot of fun.

But the Sterrato isn't the only reason we chose Lamborghini as Manufacturer of the Year this time around – it's just an indication of a broader truth. The supercar sector is dividing and becoming more global and varied. Lamborghini is ready to connect with that new audience.

What Lamborghini does differently from other supercar brands

While others wringing their hands claim that 'it's not an SUV, yes?' or worry about the purity of their controls, Lambo simply hits them right between the eyes and creates something completely new. Then they throw it on social media and they have a million new fans. Is the Urus a worldwide success? Great, now we'll do a huge hatchback to make the point even clearer.

And let's make it electric right away, because we're not afraid of that either. Not as long as we can keep making V12s, at least. And so in four years' time the Lanzador will arrive, which immediately claims to create a whole new segment: that of the 'ultra-GT'. That's a bit of an exaggeration (few things like that work these days), but he does have interesting points of contact with everything from Purosangue to Specter.

Lambo also stands out among combustion engines

In the meantime, there is still life in the good old V12. And then we are talking about the 6.5-liter Revuelto. No, it doesn't bring much more to the hybrid supercar arena than the Porsche 918 did a decade ago, but Ferrari must now be regretting that they gave the SF90 a twin-turbo V8 instead of a V12 – and Lambo is going to do that. also make you feel.

And while the arrival of the SF90 XX resembles a slightly cynical way to simply sell more cars, the Revuelto has already completely sold out for the next two years of its production. If we look at our early experiences with him, he has every right to be so. Meanwhile, before the models we mentioned here had even appeared, Lamborghini had already sold 5,431 cars in the first six months of 2023.

By mid-2024, all Lambos will have some form of hybrid powertrain – the technology underpinning the Revuelto will be used for the 'entry-level' supercar and, less surprisingly, the SUV. There is a lot of sighing and groaning about this moment in the headquarters of other supercar manufacturers. It feels very different when you talk to the people in Sant'Agata.

The last trump card also overwhelms Lamborghini

Of course there is another barely bridgeable difference: Lamborghini does not race. It doesn't have that overriding passion and history that is at the heart of Ferrari and Porsche's heritage. And so it is a sign of unprecedented confidence that Lambo will enter a long-distance prototype for the LMDh class of the World Endurance Championship next year.

The SC63 is powered by a hybrid, 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 with 680 hp and will compete with the other brands next year on circuits around the world. Whether that turns out to be a success or not, it's yet another global showcase for Lamborghini, a company that seems to have managed to keep its growth in check and not lose sight of the essence of what made it so successful .

Lambo is now a more freestyling, freewheeling manufacturer than the others and doesn't feel the need to conform to rules or stay within boundaries. It may well be that you don't like the cars, you can easily describe the brand as too exaggerated or in your face. But it is impossible to deny that they know very well what they are doing.