Suara.com – Balbay is an abbreviation for default, and basically the galbay business targets people who have difficulty paying off their loan debts. The reason the galbay pinjol business is starting to mushroom in Indonesia is because many people are caught in illegal pinjol.

Several businesses emerged from the online lending phenomenon which has caused quite a lot of problems recently. Apart from the galbay business, there is also a pinjol jockey business, which can help someone apply for a loan and get money from this pinjol platform.

Get to know the Galbay Pinjol business

Default businesses operate with quite complicated methods. First, debt owners who are unable to pay loans or installments will go to the person who opened the service. Then this person will take steps by manipulating existing contact data.

As stated by one of the people who opened this galbay business, usually the pinjol application stores debtor contacts on a server. He was then able to enter the server via the debtor's cellphone, and delete the contacts stored on the server.

This method is claimed to only be done by experienced people. The cellphone will be connected to the laptop you own, then the process will take around 30 minutes before the debtor's data is finally deleted in the Pinjol application.

Its nature is quite general and can be applied to many pinjol platforms. However, this person admitted that large and legal platforms such as Kredivo or Akulaku were difficult to do, because the data was stored on cloud services.

There are many reasons for Galbay in Indonesia

Recently, quite a lot of businesses like this have appeared and mushroomed in various regions. Several reasons are strongly suspected to have caused this business to emerge, including the following

The large number of Pinjol debtors who fail to pay their installments or pay off their debts. The data security system of Pinjol is not very strong so it is easily infiltrated. Advances in technology and security gaps in the Pinjol system. The increasing pressure of debt collectors on debtors who fail to pay. Lack of financial literacy in the community so they don't take it into account. both the burden that must be paid after getting a loan. The economic pressure is getting bigger which triggers the habit of borrowing at pinjol to get higher

Contributor: I Made Rendika Ardian