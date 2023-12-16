loading…

Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea disrupt global trade. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The world's two largest shipping companies have suspended their operations in the Red Sea following missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi group. That risks disrupting trading.

On Wednesday (12/13/2023), a missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area aimed at a cargo ship carrying jet fuel, escalating the crisis started by the Israel-Gaza war.

The Houthis say they will continue to attack ships they believe are headed for Israel as the conflict in Gaza that has killed more than 18,400 Palestinians continues.

AP Moeller Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd said their ships were attacked by Houthis. Maersk took the decision following a “near miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar”, which occurred en route from Oman to Saudi Arabia.

Copenhagen-based Maersk, the world's largest shipping company, said “recent attacks on commercial vessels in the region are worrying and pose a significant threat to the safety and security of seafarers”.

Maersk is very concerned about the incident involving MAERSK GIBRALTAR while the ship was traveling from Salalah, Oman to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Crew & ship reported safe.

“Following a near miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar yesterday and another attack on a container ship today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area passing through Bab Al Mandeb to suspend their journey until further notice,” Maersk said in a statement.

Maersk's suspension is known to last indefinitely. Meanwhile, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd also issued a similar statement, but said it was suspending operations until December 18.

“Hapag-Lloyd disrupted all container ship traffic across the Red Sea until Monday,” the Hamburg-based company said.

Hapag-Lloyd said “there was an attack on one of our ships”, which was en route to Singapore from the Greek port of Piraeus.