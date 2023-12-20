Suara.com – Network E sometimes appears at the top of the status bar on the phone screen. This makes the cellphone data connection also slow down every time the signal appears.

For public users, the appearance of the E signal may be a question mark.

Therefore, here is a complete explanation of the E signal that appears on the cellphone:

The letter E on the phone's status bar refers to EDGE, which stands for Enhanced Data Rates for GSM Evolution.

EDGE is an evolution of GPRS, but the two are often lumped into the same box as what most people generally recognize as 2G.

The “E” symbol on a cellphone means that the cellphone is connected to the operator's 2G network. This usually indicates poor reception as the device is supposed to be connected to a 5G, 4G, or even 3G network.

With 2G, internet connections will be very slow because users only get a maximum download speed of only 384Kbps.

What is the difference between EDGE vs 3G vs 4G LTE vs 5G?

There are major differences between these technologies as each practically represents a different era of mobile network communications.

EDGE is a 2G technology and is inadequate for today's needs. 3G is the next step up in speed and bandwidth and is considered by many to be the minimum required for a smartphone performance experience.

As the generations grew older, their experiences increased greatly. LTE and 4G are the most commonly found networks today, providing a great smartphone experience.

4G is better than LTE, but the two are often used synonymously and even referred to as “4G LTE” together.

Then 5G is now the newest technology for cellphones. It provides the best speed and bandwidth available today, but with limited range.

4G network illustration. (Shutterstock)

Why won't the phone connect to 4G LTE or 5G?

There are several conditions that cause the cellphone to not connect to 4G LTE or 5G.

Basically, 4G LTE is now everywhere and spread across major cities around the world. Meanwhile, 5G is rolling out fairly quickly to urban areas.

If the phone has 5G support, it will try to connect to a 4G LTE or 5G network. If it's not available, just go back to 3G and 2G EDGE.

Usually, there are two main factors why a phone won't connect to 4G LTE or 5G. First, the user is in an area with poor network connectivity. Second, if the user is in a place where the user usually gets 4G LTE or 5G, but is not currently connected to either, this usually means the user's carrier bandwidth has been completely used up and the network capacity is full.

That is the meaning of the E signal and the reason why cell phones sometimes cannot connect to other networks.