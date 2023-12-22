The film starring Jason Momoa seems like one of the last pieces on the road with which to finalize contracts and try to earn some box office before the reboot of the universe by James Gunn, which will arrive in 2025 with Superman Legacy.

The character of Aquaman aka Arthur Curry has always been a bit “strange”. He was born as a response to the creation of Namor by Marvel, in those distant years in which the two great superhero comic houses competed and shamelessly plagiarized each other to get the public's attention.

Like so many other characters, Aquaman has undergone many changes throughout his history.but his path has been particularly complicated: his powers and attributes were unclear for a long time and we have seen incarnations of him capable of exchange blows with Superman himself and others that barely depicted him as a mermaid with telepathy. And that drift in his characteristics led to the character, an original member of the Justice League, to become one of the most parodied, forgotten and even hated characters by many fans.

Nevertheless, When Warner launched the creation of a DC cinematic universe, the presence of Aquaman was nothing short of essential., and for its transfer to the big screen some of the most powerful incarnations of the king of Atlantis were taken as a reference, much better defined in his powers and role in recent decades. Besides, The dark tone that Zack Snyder wanted to give to his DCEU needed a character that was tougher and removed from the classic canon of the character.. And even so, all of this was not going to be enough to draw the attention of the fandom to a character so historically mistreated.

Aquaman in the DCEU: Why Jason Momoa?

Fitting the character into a darker and “adult” Justice League that was the cornerstone of the budding cinematic universe was getting Aquaman to work in his stand alone movies. That is, he was able to attract people and awaken interest in his films as the sole protagonist. And for that it was imperatively necessary to find an actor who had the drive that the character lacked..

If we think about the classic and most recognized image of Aquaman, we find a tall, blonde Arthur Curry with light eyes and skin, with a markedly Caucasian and elegant style. And there were many actors who could have fit that role… the problem is that most of them were committed to the rival brand, or were not interested in superhero movies.. But that didn't necessarily have to be a problem.

With the reference of Aquaman from New 52, With a more rural background and a more introverted personality, there was plenty of room to build a charismatic character with the right actor.and what mattered least were the physical details, as long as we found a physically imposing figure, capable of representing in his person the power, fury and wild essence of the seven seas. And there was one name that couldn't be ignored: Jason Momoa.

If we recapitulate to summarize the needs of the franchise in order to build a cinematic universe, we find ourselves looking for a popular name that can attract the public beyond the character he plays, that has an imposing physique, charisma to revitalize a somewhat vilified character and that he was also not committed to other franchises at that time. Of course, Jason Momoa was the perfect choice, with his fame at a peak after his dazzling time on Game of Thrones.

And the truth is that he didn't do it badly at all: despite the already bad state of the DCEU when the first Aquaman film was released, His character managed to positively attract the attention of manyeven from a good percentage of those who complained that he did not physically resemble the classic canon of the character. He brought charisma, touches of humor and a powerful presence to a character destined to abandon the role of “laughing stock” for that of a powerful hero.. And the changes to his frame made him fit perfectly into that Justice League that Snyder was drawing.

In short, Momoa fulfilled his role perfectly, giving visibility to a character who did not have it.. However, with James Gunn at the wheel of the new direction of the DCEU, the winds of change are blowing.

The future of the DCEU

James Gunn has come up with a different vision for his cinematic universe, one that seems to lean towards a more classic approach to the essence of the characters. and that moves away from what we had seen until now. Everything seems to indicate that he is looking for an approach closer to the classic essence of the characters, drawing his heroes with greater luminosity than Snyder intended at the time (this is what we are guessing with what we know so far about Superman Legacy). and in that space it doesn't seem like Jason Momoa is going to have a place… at least not as Aquaman.

And the framework has changed: precisely because of the popularity shown by Momoa and everything that has involved the DCEU in recent yearsthe character of Aquaman is no longer so relegated to ostracism and even the most casual fans recognize him as a powerful hero in his own right. The focus now moves away from the character to focus more on their stories., and these must conform to James Gunn's intentions. Therefore, it is to be expected that we Let's meet a younger Aquaman, with an image closer to that of his classic canon.

Perhaps “The Lost Kingdom” will be the last time that Momoa plays the king of Atlantis, but who knows if, in the future, we will see him reappear in the DCEU with a character for which he seems tailor-made: Lobo. Only time will tell.