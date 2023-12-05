loading…

Israel admits that it is very difficult to defeat Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Defeating the Palestinian group Hamas is still difficult for the Israeli military to understand and carry out. This was revealed by former head of the Israeli army’s Military Intelligence Division Tamir Hayman on Tuesday.

In an analysis published by Israel’s Channel 12, Tamir Hayman said there was still a lot of work to be done by the army in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We have to buy time because we have no other choice, and our deterrence and security in the Middle East will only guarantee us a great victory,” he said.

“The conclusion is that currently we are still far from that,” he added.

Hayman believes that eliminating Hamas is a challenge that requires destroying 60% of its military capabilities.

Hayman argued that fighting in the southern Gaza Strip would be “more complicated” because the region is densely populated.

“After about one million additional people moved from north to south Gaza, about two million people now live in an area of ​​about 200 square kilometers (about 78 square miles),” he added.

Israel resumed air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday following the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 injured since Israel launched a major military campaign in the Gaza Strip following cross-border attacks by Hamas on October 7, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, according to official figures.

(ahm)