The Israeli army actually suffered a strategic defeat. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel’s victory over Hamas was actually a “strategic defeat”. This will happen, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, if the Zionist state does not prevent civilian casualties during its military operations in Gaza.

Washington will continue to pressure Israel to protect civilians and ensure a robust flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Austin promised Saturday in a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, reported by RT.

“The center of gravity is the civilian population and if you push them into the arms of the enemy, you replace tactical victory with strategic defeat,” the Pentagon chief said. He said Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on Gaza could trigger even more Palestinians. to join the ranks of the Hamas armed group.

“This tragedy will be even worse if what awaits Israelis and Palestinians at the end of this terrible war is more insecurity, more anger and more despair,” Austin added.

At least 193 people have been killed since the IDF renewed its offensive on Gaza following the breakdown of a ceasefire on Friday. The total death toll from attacks on the Palestinian enclave since October 7, when Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel, has reached more than 15,200 people.

“You can only win in urban warfare by protecting civilians,” stressed Austin, a retired general and former commander of US forces in the Middle East.

He also stated that a two-state solution, in which Israelis and Palestinians would “find a way to share the land they call home,” was still the “only viable way out” of the conflict.

However, the Pentagon chief stressed that it was Israel’s duty to respond to Hamas attacks. The US remains Israel’s “closest friend in the world” and will continue to support the country, he promised.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he made it clear to Israeli authorities that “it is important for the US that the massive loss of civilian life, and the large-scale displacement we saw in northern Gaza, not be repeated in the past. south.”

An Israeli official told the Times of Israel newspaper on Sunday that his country had implemented a deconfliction mechanism to prevent harm to human rights workers and civilians in Gaza during the IDF operation against Hamas. “We learned lessons from our operations in northern Gaza and we are implementing them,” the source claimed.

