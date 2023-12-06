loading…

Palestinian fighters from the Izzudin al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, signal in an underground tunnel in Gaza in August 2014. Photo/Mohammed Salem/REUTERS

GAZA TRACK – The conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has become the focus of world attention, and one of the aspects that is Israel’s main fear is the use of tunnels by Hamas.

These tunnels were used by Hamas for various purposes, all of which raised concerns and anxieties on the part of the Israeli colonial regime.

Israel has concerns and fears about the tunnels built by Hamas for several reasons:

1. Security Threats

The tunnels pose a direct security threat to Israel. Hamas could use it to infiltrate Israeli territory covertly, enabling surprise attacks.

This weakens Israel’s efforts to maintain the security of its borders and protect its citizens living near the Gaza Strip.

2. Arms Smuggling

Hamas uses tunnels to smuggle weapons and military equipment into the Gaza Strip.

This increases Hamas’ military capabilities, making them more resilient in a conflict with Israel.

The Israeli colonial regime was clearly very concerned that these weapons could be used to attack Israeli soldiers and military installations.

3. Hostage location

The tunnels provide a means for Hamas fighters to carry out kidnappings of Israeli soldiers or civilians.

After the kidnapping, the Israeli hostages were held in Hamas’ extensive and complex network of tunnels in the Gaza Strip.