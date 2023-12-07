We have already seen the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and they have made important changes to the design of the monsters.

The monsterverse expands with the premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and if anything has surprised fans it is that Godzilla, instead of his characteristic blue bioluminescence, now shines with a pink glow in his spines, eyes and powers. This new look has sparked a flurry of theories among die-hard fans.

Unfortunately, for now we don’t know why it is pink. But at least we have some very interesting theories.

Evoking previous designs of the Japanese monster.

In Godzilla’s history, his appearance has varied greatly over the years. The pink color evokes memories of previous releases, such as the MireGoji of the early 2000s and the vibrant presence of Shin Godzilla in 2016. It could be a deliberate homage to these iconic designs.

The evolution towards unprecedented power.

With each movie in the monsterverse, Godzilla faces greater and greater challenges. The pink hue could signal his evolution towards a more powerful and lethal form, an essential adaptation to face new enemies, as hinted at in the trailer with the presence of Scar King.

Human interference.

This saga has shown how human intervention can transform monsters. Following a nuclear event in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, radiation revived the massive titan. Could human meddling be responsible for the change in The New Empire?

Marketing strategy.

Behind the change, the potential for sales and marketing is glimpsed. A bold new design could boost demand for toys and related products, giving the release of the Warner Bros. film a financial boost.

Warner Bros

New narrative horizons.

Godzilla’s transformation could also open up new directions in the narrative, adding interesting twists to the story and offering a fresh experience for fans and new viewers alike.

In short, for now, we can only wait to find out what explanation they give. Although there is a possibility that there is no explanation and it is simply that way. But… what do you think? Why is it blue now instead of pink? Tell me what comes to mind in the comments. You can also review the trailer that we leave you below.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released on March 15, 2024. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.