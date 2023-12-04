This Upper Moon is considered one of the most controversial characters in Demon Slayer.

Doma was present at the meeting of the Higher Moons in the third season of the series.

The third season of Demon Slayer officially introduced the remaining Higher Demon Moons that our protagonists must face from this point in the plot. One of them was Dressage, second in the hierarchy and one of the most striking to show a disconcertingly friendly and sympathetic attitude.

Doma, who first showed himself as someone with an enigmatic aura In the finale of the second season, he is considered by a large number of readers to be one of the most controversial characters. Some remained fascinated by his charisma while others did not hesitate to hate the character, stating that he is, in reality, a much more dangerous and evil villain than Muzan Kibutsuji himself, but what is the reason why Doma is considered one of the most hated of the work?

The following lines will include spoilers of the arc of the Infinite Dimensional Fortress, which spans from the chapter 138 to 183 from the manga.

Is Doma the most dangerous Demon Slayer villain?

Perhaps the main reason why Doma creates so much hatred among many fans is for cruelly taking the life of Shinobu Kocho in a brief combat in which this demon did not hesitate to humiliate her with your constant comments. Furthermore, he confirmed in front of her that he was responsible for Kanae Kocho’s death, a fact that bitter the existence of Shinobu for the rest of his life.

In addition to murdering these two characters, Doma did not hesitate to underestimating Kanao and Inosuke’s abilities once they decided to challenge him. Doma preferred to torment them both by letting Inosuke know that she murdered her mother Kotoha Hashibira and treated an enraged Kanao as just a worthless hobby.

Doma did not take his combats seriously except in very specific moments, making it clear to readers that he could have been an even more devastating enemy. He preferred have cruel fun, For example, he loved to extend the duration of his confrontations to see how his rivals suffered when breathing, since this demon spread his frozen blood through the air to provoke a painful necrosis in people’s lungs of his surroundings.

The atrocities that Doma committed were even more numerous. He founded the ‘Cult of Eternal Paradise’a group that welcomed people to help them and that, in reality, was a cover for this demon to have a multitude of women to devour, also claimed that He killed his followers to free them of his earthly pains and worries, so murder ended up being for Doma a kind of favor and a way to help the world.

In reality, Doma didn’t believe in what his own cult did. I didn’t understand people’s emotions. nor the enormous pain that his actions caused. For him, being a demon was a blessing and unlike other Higher Moons He never regretted all the suffering he caused during the history of this excellent Shonen manga.

