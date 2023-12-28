loading…

Israel failed to suppress resistance in the West Bank, Palestine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel launched an attack to prevent an eruption in the West Bank, Palestine. This is because Israel is worried that the West Bank will become a new front in the war in Gaza.

Rami Khouri, a leading researcher at the American University of Beirut, told Al Jazeera that the military strikes were confirmation that Israel was moving to prevent the occupied West Bank from erupting in confrontation against Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Israeli and US forces, which Khouri described as almost “equal” at the moment, have clashed in the past week with armed fighters in the West Bank, Hamas fighters in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and smaller armed groups in Iraq. and Syria.

“Those are six active fronts. It was relatively simple, but there was gunfire and people were killing each other,” Khouri told Al Jazeera, speaking from Boston in the US.

“They don't want the West Bank to be the next country,” he said.

“Israel's raids seek to end Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank. Resistance they have failed to suppress since the start of their occupation of the Palestinian territories in 1967,” Khouri said.

“They've been trying to do this since 1967 and seen the impact,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Ramallah, Al Jazeera reported that there were unconfirmed reports that the target of the Israeli attack in the Palestinian city was a money exchange shop.

“But if it's just those people who exchange money, there are lots of fires, lots of explosions, so it could be that they will also carry out house-to-house searches, and they…clash with Palestinians,” he added, because loud noises could be heard in the background, ” Al Jazeera reported.

