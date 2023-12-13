Emma Stone’s new film has already been released and is generating great controversy. Now we explain the reasons.

Warning SPOILERS. Emma Stone’s latest film, Poor Things, has shaken the foundations and generated controversy since its theatrical release. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and based on the novel by Alasdair Gray, this surreal adaptation has caused a stir due to an unexpected and controversial twist towards the end.

Emma Stone’s character, Bella Baxter, is the epicenter of the controversy. The story reveals that Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe, ‘resurrected’ Bella in a Frankenstein-style procedure. However, the shock comes when it is discovered that the original body that Godwin used was that of a woman who was pregnant. So the resurrection fused the brain of her unborn child with Bella’s.

This revelation has ignited an intense debate.

Emma Stone’s Bella, after leaving Godwin’s care, explores her sexuality, and it is suggested that her mind has not fully matured. The film shows her foray into multiple sexual encounters and her entry into prostitution, leaving questions about the character’s mental and moral development. That is to say, she has the mind of a little child when she discovers sex.

The original book also generated controversy, being accused of justifying pedophilia, although this interpretation is considered extreme. Even so, the topic is delicate and has led to comments in many ways. What is your opinion? Tell me what you think below.

Emma Stone in Poor Things Poor Things

The film adaptation has maintained the essence of the original text, but the treatment of pregnancy and Bella’s sexual exploration have sparked discussions about ethics and morality in the story, provoking a debate that transcends the big screen.

Are you looking forward to seeing Emma Stone’s new movie? Poor Creatures is already in theaters in some countries, although in others, we will have to wait until January 26, 2024 for it to be released.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.