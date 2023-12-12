Dear Claudio, today integrated suitcases are a “luxury” reserved for large tourers, from the BMW K 1600 to the Honda Gold Wing, passing through various Harleys and Indians. The Deauville was the evolution of the PC800, a fully faired scooter-style tourer which, according to Honda’s intentions, should have brought motorists closer to the motorbike. It was characterized by a real trunk, which lifted like that of a car. Soft lines, not even a centimeter of engine or frame visible, limited power and low noise: a super-rational motorbike, which in fact had little success with us. However, it remained on the list from 1989 to 1998.

You learn from mistakes: the Deuville maintained the philosophy of the PC800, but showing the engine and frame below the half fairing and the handlebars were exposed. Also very rational, it lasted fifteen years, increasing in displacement over time, from 650 to 700. It was sold until 2013. It too did not make it big, but like many “intelligent” motorbikes, it immediately became highly sought after on the motorcycle market. ‘used.