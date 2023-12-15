loading…

Israel refuses to stop fighting against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, even though the losses suffered are increasing. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Ten soldiers Israel was killed in an attack in northern Gaza on Tuesday, an incident that was among the deadliest for Zionist forces since the start of their ground operation against Hamas on October 27.

The news shocked the Israeli public, with many still mourning the Hamas attack on October 7.

But analysts say it is unlikely that the incident will weaken support for the war among Israelis. The stakes, they say, are too high.

According to official counts, 116 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have died in fighting in Gaza since the start of the invasion.

This number is much smaller compared to the very large death toll among Palestinians in Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, 18,412 people had been killed as of last Tuesday. The figure could not be independently verified, but the IDF says it has struck more than 22,000 targets in Gaza since the start of the war.

“Right now, for Israeli society, (the threat from) Hamas' military capabilities are such that we are willing to sacrifice large numbers (of victims) to destroy it,” security expert and retired IDF Colonel Miri Eisin told CNN, Friday (15/12/2023) .

Eisin's husband and three children currently serve in the IDF. “This doesn't mean I want to sacrifice my children,” he said.

“No, that means I don't know how I can stay here unless we destroy Hamas.”

However, Tuesday's attack dealt a major blow to Israel, and not just because of the high death toll in the IDF.