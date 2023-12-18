First of all, thank you, because from your words we understand that you are an admirer of the Aprilia Sportcity. In reality, they are already within the Piaggio Group, with the Piaggio brand several high wheel scooters available of different displacements, dimensions and prices, which represent one of the most complete high-wheel ranges.

It is composed of Libertyentry-level scooter in the high-wheel range, available in 125 and 150 cc displacements with modern engines with 3-valve distribution, light, practical, very easy and particularly loved by the female public.

Il Medley instead it is the vehicle between the Liberty and the larger Beverly. Compared to the Liberty it boasts superior equipment, finishes and performance. The engines (125 and 150 cc) are liquid cooled and have 4-valve distribution.

The crown jewel of the high wheel is represented by the Beverly, available in 300 and 400 cc displacements, the richest and most technological of the family. As you can see, we have a complete range of high-wheel scooters capable of satisfying every mobility need.

With the Aprilia brand we have also recently introduced theSR-GT in the 125 and 200 cc displacements, a scooter which due to its sporting vocation and bold look could be considered the modern heir of the Sportcity.