The Red Sea has the potential to become a new battlefield between the US-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi group. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Israel and Hamas' war in Gaza, Palestine, has sparked tensions in the Red Sea.

This happened after the Houthi rebel group attacked commercial ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea as a defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza which was bombarded by Israel.

The Reason the Red Sea Has the Potential to Become a New Battlefield

Strategic location

The Red Sea is located between Asia and Africa, and is the main shipping route connecting the two continents. The Red Sea is also the entrance to the Suez Canal, which is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

The Red Sea has great natural resource potential, including oil, natural gas and minerals. This makes the Red Sea an area contested by various countries.

When Yemen's Houthi rebel group aggressively attacked Israeli-linked commercial ships in the Red Sea, the United States formed an international coalition to counter Houthi attacks.

This coalition officially consists of 10 countries (United States, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain). However, America recently claimed more than 20 other countries had joined the coalition.

US and British warships have shot down Houthi missiles and drones targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea in recent weeks.

If these tensions continue, the Red Sea has the potential to become a battlefield for a large-scale war because the Houthis have stated that they are ready for direct confrontation.