When actor William Shatner returned from space, he said it felt like a funeral: “I saw an emptiness.” cold, dark and black. It was unlike any blackness that could be seen or felt on Earth. It was deep, enveloping, all-consuming. I turned towards the light of the home. I could see the curvature of the Earth, the beige of the desert, the white of the clouds and the blue of the sky. “It was life.”

He outer space It's always dark. Although it is relatively close to the Sun, it is deeply black. This is how cinema imagined it long before Stark Trek, and this is how we have seen it in countless launches and spacewalks. Why doesn't the Sun illuminate space? A child asked the astronauts on the International Space Station this very question several years ago. That is a good question.

An intense light source

The Sun, like any star, is an intense source of light. Much of its energy is released in the form of electromagnetic radiation that it emits in all directions in a spherical shape.

Most of this radiation is emitted in the visible, that is, as a flow of light. We know that the sunlight intensity decreases with the square of the distance: an object twice as far from the Sun as the Earth will receive a quarter of its light. This is because the Sun projects a finite stream of light over an increasingly larger spherical area. Consequently, Mars receives less light than Earth, but more than Saturn, which is even further away.

Viewed another way, although light decays rapidly with distance, interplanetary space near Earth receives a flow of radiation similar to what our planet receives. The Sun does radiate light in space, but it does not illuminate it uniformly, as happens with the Earth's sky.

Vacuum does not scatter light

To understand why it doesn't light up, you just have to turn on a light bulb in an open place and another in a room painted white. The bulb barely illuminates a small circle around it in the open space, but manages to illuminate the closed room more or less uniformly.

Illuminating a space requires not only a light source, but also something that disperses or reflects it, such as the white walls of the room. A better example would be pointing a flashlight at the sky: if there is a lot of humidity, we will see the light beam up to a certain distance, but if not, we will hardly have any effect.

In the illuminated half of the Earth, light is scattered evenly by the atmosphere, which is made up of small particles. Space, on the other hand, is practically empty: it has no particles that scatter light. The light is there, and if you look directly at the Sun you run the risk of going blind, but there is nothing to disperse or reflect it to illuminate the space evenly.

It's the same reason why Earth's sky is blue, Mars' sky is reddish gray, and the Moon has no sky: different atmospheres (or lack thereof) scatter light in different ways (or not at all). There is a lot of light in space, but that light only becomes visible when you look at the source or at an object that has reflected it.

Image | Astronaut Bruce McCandless during an untethered spacewalk alongside the space shuttle in 1984 (NASA)

