Although controversial, remasters can be justified in terms of commercial continuity, guaranteeing that new generations know titles from the past or that the user can have that game whose original version has succumbed to the change in hardware. However, more than nostalgia or exploitation, it is a very good business and PlayStation data proves it.

The PlayStation remasters are a success and their existence is justified based on data and results

When The Last of Us: Part II Remastered was announced, part of the community launched ridicule and criticism, ensuring that Sony was exploiting the franchise as it has done in recent years with other IPs, immediately considering the famous concept of “rehashes.” “. However, the hacking and leak to Insomniac Games has revealed information that indicates that, despite the opposition of some players, the remasters are a commercial success and the best thing is that they add new fans to the Sony brand.

According to one of the leaked documents, the PlayStation remasters perform much better than the original releases. One of the cases to consider is Marvel's Spider-Man since its launch on PS4 was extremely successful, but the remastered version was more successful for PS5. According to the information, Sony considers that there are 3 types of buyers, early decision buyers who are day 1 consumers of complete games, medium decision buyers and those who wait for an offer or for a certain amount of time to pass before making the decision. In this case, the remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man had a higher percentage of players who bought the title on day 1 and also in the number of users who came to PS5 for the first time thanks to this game, compared to the number of those who They did it on PS4.

Likewise, The Last of Us: Remastered and The Last of Us: Part I had better results than the original release, as did Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and even the Nioh remasters.

From the above it is clear that the remasterings of PlayStation games, so far, are a success and a very good business for Sony's video game division since the response from the players is better than that registered in the first releases. In this way, it seems that from data and results, there will be more remasters on the way.

What's your opinion about it? Do you prefer to wait for remastered versions of video games these days?

