Indonesian soldiers check the identity of Rohingya refugees arriving in Pidie, Aceh, December 10, 2023. Photo/AP

JAKARTA – The Rohingya are a Muslim minority group in Myanmar who have long experienced discrimination and persecution.

In 2017, the Myanmar military carried out a large-scale military operation in areas inhabited by the Rohingya ethnic group, which resulted in thousands of people being killed and hundreds of thousands of residents being displaced.

Indonesia is one of the countries that accepts Rohingya refugees. In 2015, Indonesia received 583 Rohingya refugees stranded in Aceh waters. Since then, Indonesia has received thousands of other Rohingya refugees.

There are several reasons why Indonesia accepts Rohingya refugees.

1. Commitment to Human Rights

Indonesia is a country that upholds human values, including the right to life, the right to be free from torture, and the right to seek asylum.

Indonesia considers Rohingya refugees to be victims of human rights violations, and therefore entitled to protection.

2. Close to Myanmar and the Rohingya Muslim Ethnicity

Indonesia and Myanmar are neighboring countries that have good relations. Indonesia views accepting Rohingya refugees as a form of solidarity with neighboring countries.

The two countries are neighboring countries that border directly in the northwestern region of Indonesia.

Indonesia and Myanmar are also fellow ASEAN member countries.

Bilateral relations between Indonesia and Myanmar have been established for a long time. The two countries have collaborated in various fields, including trade, investment, tourism and security.

Moreover, Indonesia, with its Muslim majority, has an emotional closeness to the Rohingya ethnic group who are also Muslim. Helping them is considered part of the responsibility as a Muslim to help each other.