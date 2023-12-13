Progressively, Google Docs has ended up displacing the word processors that we used to use on our computers. The reasons that have driven this change are several, among them, the possibility that several people can work on the same document without fear of losing the changes. However, and as happens in most of the applications that make up the Google ecosystem, it is frequently updated incorporating new functionalities and features.

One of the latest has been, as announced through his blog, the incorporation of an at sign (@) that is present throughout the time we are working on the document. Although it is true that at first it can be annoying, at the moment Google has no intention of offering the possibility of hiding it. We give you all the details.

Increase productivity

According to Google itself in its publication, the objective pursued with this change is to “increase productivity and save time” when we interact with the application. From now on, every time we press the Enter button to continue in a lower paragraph, an at will be visible when we are going to start writing. If we click on it, we will be able to summon people, add timers, certain tasks or make a checklist so that we do not forget to carry out any of the tasks that we have pending, among many other functions.

Currently, this change has not yet reached all users. But its deployment is expected to be progressive and, as it becomes established and the experience of this new functionality is as expected, it will begin to be implemented in all accounts. Whether we work with a professional account or a personal account.

The deadlines published by Google confirm a gradual implementation since last December 11 in a first phase. In the case of users who are in the second group, the changes will begin to become visible from January 2 of next year. So during the first month of the next academic year 2024 we will begin working with this new function.

No possibility of deactivating it

When Google introduces these types of changes that so directly interfere with the experience that its most used applications offer their users, it is common that, at least initially, there is the option to disable the function until we become familiar with it.

However, if we usually write in Google Docs and we do not adapt to it, we will not have any possibility of being able to disable the option. Once the change is deployed en masse to the entire set of users of the Google suite, we will have to get used to this at appearing in our document every time we make a line break.