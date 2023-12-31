'Doctor Who' fans are experiencing a unique moment. The Spanish at least: for the first time in the entire history of the character (except for a moment a few decades ago when the regional channels broadcast episodes of the series in its eighties incarnation), we are seeing the legendary British science fiction production without resort to illegal downloads or balances with IPs. Disney+ is broadcasting, practically simultaneously with BBC, the new episodes of the series.

Extraordinary news that has allowed Spanish Whovians to see on time the three excellent Christmas specials in which David Tennant has once again played the Doctor, as well as the start of the fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and has been given a plot outlet that, On the one hand, it makes it easier for Tennant to return in the future. But above all, it allows the creation of a Whoniverse, something that Disney is undoubtedly very interested in.

The Doctor of David Tennant came with a terrible burden on his shoulders: In the last episode of season 12 of the series, with Jodie Whittakker giving life to the Doctor, the protagonist discovered that he did not actually come from the planet Gallifrey, as we have always believed, but that he was a being of an unknown species (that 'Timeless Child' of the original title), which made its origin an enigma. In fact, she assumed there had been previous regenerations to the First Doctor, the William Hartnell of the sixties.

This decision had two effects. On the one hand, it plunged the character into regret for not knowing his nature, which turned him into a shadow of the usual carefree space-time adventurer. Now that Tennant has returned, the differences with his previous incarnation, the tenth, have been very notable: this fourteenth Doctor for the Christmas episodes was a down-and-out Doctor.

The other effect was that the arrival of new spectators was significantly complicated to the series: why is the Doctor depressed? What are Time Lords? Wasn't this just a series of adventures in space and time, why are we dragging along an insane lore of sixty years of series, movies, books, audio fictions and comics? It was impossible to get on that bandwagon and new viewers encountered too many obstacles.

For this reason, this fourteenth Tennant Doctor has made a very particular regeneration before the arrival of Gatwa with a new season that will start (after an initial Christmas special, which we have already seen) in the first quarter of 2024. Tennant has not transformed into Gatwa, as was the custom, but has been split, giving rise to two doctors. This allows, on the one hand, for all the trauma of the Doctor's origins to be left behind with Tennant's character, who abandons the TARDIS for the fifteenth Doctor to use, staying to live with Donna and her family on Earth. .

So the series wipes the slate clean with a Doctor who is almost a taste buds. It recovers the festive and unprejudiced touch of previous incarnations, with a classic configuration (a Doctor, a companion and the TARDIS), and in fact, renumbers the series. Ncuti Gatwa's season would not be his 14th, which is what he would play, but possibly, it will be his 1st again. No new viewer is going to be marginalized with a character who, by definition, cannot leave anyone out of his journey.

Why do Disney and BBC want to create a Whoniverse?

It's clear that Disney may have seen 'Doctor Who' as a great way to expand its properties. In principle, its work will be limited to distribution outside England and Ireland, as we are seeing, and it will not intervene in production tasks, which will continue to be the responsibility of the BBC. But it is clear that 'Doctor Who' fits in with Disney properties like Marvel or Star Wars – so it should not be noted that at some point it will actively co-produce – in two crucial aspects. On the one hand, it is a series perfectly enjoyable for audiences of all ages, at different levels. On the other hand, it involves a constantly expanding fictional universe.

A universe, by the way, that can be measured head to head with those of Marvel and DC and that although – obviously – is much more contained because it has not been completely devoured by the insatiable “let's make money at all costs” machinery of the superhero industry, you have to lose yourself for months. Sixty years of series, dozens of radio shows since the sixties, dozens of novels, two movies, a myriad of comics, quite a few video games… and everything is canon and, In general terms, of very notable quality. That is, the Whoniverse already exists.

BBC and Disney have already made public their intention to begin generating spin-offs of the series as soon as it is certified that there is renewed interest in this pseudo-relaunch (similar in some ways to the one already experienced in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston: continuity continued – Eccleston was the ninth Doctor – but no prior knowledge of the series was required from the viewer). There have already been spin-offs previously, some more successful ('Torchwood', 'The Sarah Jane Adventures') and others less ('K-9', 'K-9 and Company', 'Class'), but except for 'Torchwood' ', all have been more or less anecdotal.

BBC and Disney have seen in 'Doctor Who' a character with possibilities, with a lore rich and a loyal audience. Whether Disney's usual policy will end up suffocating its potential remains to be seen, but luckily the BBC is there to contain the predatory desires of the multinational, as it has demonstrated with the four very notable Christmas specials. For now, let's take it easy: we have a whole season just around the corner to enjoy here and now (or wherever appropriate in spacetime)

