Quentin Tarantino almost made an adult Star Trek movie

For a time, Quentin Tarantino was involved with the development of an R-rated Star Trek film, but the project never came to fruition. Now, the screenwriter of the discarded film, Mark L. Smithfinally spoke about his work and why it wasn't done.

Quentin Tarantino and his 10-movie rule

During an interview with Collider, Smith revealed that the project probably never moved forward because Tarantino wanted to do something of his own with his latest film.

“It was something different, but it was such a particular and different kind of story that Quentin wanted to tell and that fit my kind of sensibility. So I wrote that, Quentin and I went back and forth, he was going to do some things about it, and then he started worrying about the number, the kind of unofficial movie number of his.” “I remember we were talking and he said, 'If I could wrap my head around the idea that Star Trek might be my last movie, the last thing I would do.' Is this how I want to end it?' And I think that was the obstacle that he was never able to overcome, which is why the script is still there on his desk. I know he said a lot of good things about it. I would love for it to happen. It's just one of those that I don't see ever happening. But it would be the best Star Trek movie, not because of my writing, but simply because of what Tarantino was going to do with it. “It was just kind of a wild thing.”

Apparently, Tarantino's plan to make only ten films is being taken very seriously. Although we may never see that adult version of Star TrekSmith offered some details about what he was planning with Tarantino.

“It was a hard R. It was going to be some Pulp Fiction violence. Not a lot of language, we saved a couple of things just for special characters to bring that into the Star Trek world, but it was really the edginess and Tarantino kind of style, man, that I was bringing to it. “It would have been great.”

At the moment, Tarantino is busy with his tenth and presumably final film called The Movie Criticso his path through science fiction has definitely left him behind.