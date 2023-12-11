You just have to see the first part of Dune to know that the film will have a sequel. However it was not always so. At least for the public. If you remember a little, you will remember that Villeneuve’s film was always promoted as a unique film, with no surnames from “Part 1” anywhere. It was not something by chance. Everything was perfectly orchestrated and designed to be that way. And there is a reason behind it, of course.

Notice: This article discusses some aspects of the end of the Part 1. We imagine that if you are reading this it is more than likely that you have already seen it, but just in case, we warn you about it.

Index

See all sections

Dune, a work that is difficult to cover in a single film

If you’ve read Frank Herbert’s book, you probably found it easy to identify that the trailer promoting the first film only had moments from the first half of the book. Even so, Warner played quite a bit of confusion with a lot of content from What -which we don’t really see until almost the end of the film- and some other moment that could make believe, especially those who don’t know the story, that Villeneuve’s proposal was going to be a matter of a single film and that’s it.

Once seen, it is easy to understand that it was never planned that way. The director, an unconditional fan of Herbert’s work, always conceived Dune as a cinematographic proposal of at least two parts -We know that the final, if nothing goes wrong, will be three to also cover The Messiah-, something with much more logic if we take into account the complexity of the plot and the things that happen in it.

Despite this, Warner made sure that no one was clear when Part 1 was planning its arrival in theaters in 2021. Why this strategy? What was the production company hiding?

A marketing strategy to guarantee success

All of the marketing material (video trailers, billboards, and even press articles) surrounding the first film was dumbed down like Dune. Nothing could make us think that we were facing a franchise, although the plan was more than clear for Denis Villeneuve, who always devised this great film project as something of at least two parts, to be able to tell everything with the detail he required.

And Warner played precisely into that oversight, which would also have to see that the launch was successful enough to put money into the second part, of course. As they explain on Screenrant, this reduces the pressure that a film needs to succeed among the public no matter what and eliminates the factor of the public knowing that the filmmakers intend to make a sequel. Thus, although there was still a need for Dune: Part One to be financially successful in order to greenlight a sequel, Warner Bros. allowed the intrigue about the scope of the narrative was the center of the promotion strategy, never making it clear what future plans existed.

To some it may seem silly, but it seems that this decision is based on experiences with previous franchises in which precisely letting it be known that there would be a sequel made the hype for the first part deflate and directly impact the second. The aforementioned American media gives the example of Leal (Allegiant in the US), an adaptation of the first part of the final book and the last film of the series. Divergent franchise due to its poor box office results – and which led to the cancellation of the second part, Ascendente. The Hunger Games saga It also suffered from the boredom of viewers, who arrived tired (and in fewer numbers) to the second installment after waiting so long for its premiere – it was the least seen film of the entire saga.

It doesn’t always happen like this, of course. There are some bets that are a winning horse no matter what, especially if there is a literary saga that is a mass phenomenon and even more so among children and adolescents, as is the case of Harry Potter -whose second film was even more successful than the first- but, as we pointed out, they seem to be exceptions.

So if you didn’t remember ever seeing the announcement of a “Part 1” of Dune, it’s not that you have a bad memory: it was always a pure commercial strategy with which Warner tried to condition you.