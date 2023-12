“This is fantastic. Here you can see exactly what the intention is when there is a lot of water in the IJssel,” says Wim Eikelboom, beaming, as he points to the flooded river near Kampen. The channel, which cost 190 million euros, is now in operation for the first time. In total, almost half a billion has been invested in water safety along the IJssel. And in Kampen this has an immediate effect.