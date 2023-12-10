The WiFi connection is one of the preferred options for users to enjoy the Internet on their devices. The problem is that, like all technology, it also has errors. For example, yes even if you write the WiFi password correctly You can’t connect and you notice that there is an error, don’t worry, there is a solution. To make it easier for you, it’s time to know the main reasons and solutions.

In most cases it occurs due to a poor coverage. The negative side of this problem is that it will not always be so easy to find the real culprit of this error. In any case, if no matter how much you have tried to set the WiFi password, you realize that it is wrong, the truth is that it is a more common failure than you think.

What is the problem?

If you are more than sure that you have set the WiFi network password correctly on your router, but there is no way for your mobile phone or PC to connect, we have already warned you that It’s not your fault. There are different reasons that could cause this particular problem with the wireless connection in your home. To give you an idea, these are the most common culprits:

Temporary error with the device.

Router antiguo.

Bad coverage. WiFi band or security encryption incompatible with the device. The limit of devices connected to WiFi.

Although there are more options that could be behind this problem, the truth is that these are the most common. So the first thing is to check that it is not one of these. This way you can most effectively correct this error when trying to connect to WiFi. In addition to this problem, many of these reasons can also lead to your device disconnecting from the wireless network on its own.

Luckily for many, the truth is that there are different solutions and advice to remedy this situation. This way, you will not have to go through this bad experience again. when typing the WiFi password en tu smartphone, Smart TV, tablet…

The most effective solution: reset the router

There are different solutions that can help you correct this error when trying to connect to the router’s WiFi. However, there is a method that is usually the most effective to solve this peculiar connection failure. Is about reset the device to its factory settingsthat is, leave its configuration as if you had just taken it out of its box.

Although, before this, the ideal is that you try the following in case you want to avoid resetting the router:

Change the WiFi network band. Check if the error occurs with other devices. Update devices. Check if you have not reached the limit of devices connected to the router.

If none of this has worked for you, it’s time to reset the router. The first option is to use the physical button that comes on these devices. It will have to be held down for a few seconds to return to the factory settings (normally it works by waiting until the lights flash). Keep in mind that it is usually a small hole that will have to be pressed with a toothpick or something thin.

As for the second option, it is access the router menu. From here you will have to go to the specific section within its configuration and apply a reset. In this way, it will return to the original state, that is, the settings you have made will be lost, the devices that were connected will be disconnected, etc.

With all this they should have been able to solve the WiFi connection failure. In the worst case, you may have to change routersince it is a problem with the hardware itself of the equipment.