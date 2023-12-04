loading…

Hamas soldiers are tougher after the ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Although much attention has been paid to the humanitarian assistance made possible by the week-long ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Military experts noted that the pause may give Hamas a chance to reinforce and resupply its forces when fighting resumes on Friday.

The ceasefire has resulted in the successful release of dozens of Israeli and other foreign hostages as well as hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons. But Israeli and US officials had previously advocated a “pause” in fighting rather than a general ceasefire, and stated publicly in the weeks before the truce that a general ceasefire would benefit Hamas.

However, as the short-term pause has been extended every day over the past week, it has at least amounted to a temporary ceasefire.

The worry is that Hamas will become stronger enough that its forces can respond to Israel’s devastating ground and air attacks in northern Gaza, and perhaps also in southern Gaza, where many of the enclave’s 2 million civilians now reside after heeding Israeli warnings to leave. North Gaza. before Israeli troops attacked there.

The question of whether Hamas has benefited from the temporary ceasefire may be answered soon as Israel resumed its offensive operations on Friday by launching airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Israel said Hamas had violated the terms of the ceasefire.

Earlier this week, US national security spokesman John Kirby acknowledged there was a “real risk” that Hamas might benefit from a daily extension of the ceasefire to allow the continued transfer of Israeli and other foreign hostages and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

“We’re watching that closely and our colleagues in Israel, you can be sure (they’re) watching that closely as well,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council told White House reporters on Monday, as reported by ABC News .

“I would just say that without getting into intelligence issues, any lull in combat can be advantageous to your enemy in terms of time to make repairs, to rest your fighters, to rearm them, re-equip them,” Kirby said.

“A break in the fight can be seen as an advantage, but again, I want to emphasize that this is always part of the equation,” said Kirby.