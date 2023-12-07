loading…

Rohingya refugees arrive in Aceh Besar, Indonesia, January 8, 2023. Photo/AP

RAKHINE – The exodus of the Rohingya ethnic group has been going on for years. Throughout this time, the existence of this minority group in Myanmar has spread to various other countries.

Initially, the Rohingya ethnic group was known as a group of Muslims living in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar. However, because of their status as minorities, they are said to have received a lot of bad treatment and discrimination.

Despite its disputed history, the Rohingya ethnic group is starting to leave Myanmar. Instead, they fled to other countries to seek protection.

So, why exactly are these Rohingya people fleeing their country? For more details, see the following review.

Why are Rohingya people fleeing their country?

The main reason the Rohingya ethnic group fled Myanmar was none other than the bad treatment they received. Quoting the Council on Foreign Relations page, Thursday (7/12/2023), this discriminatory action was also carried out by the government itself.

The Myanmar government has refused to grant citizenship status to the Rohingya people. As a result, they do not have access to citizenship like other ethnic groups.

Looking back, Myanmar’s 1948 citizenship law was already exclusionary. This was exacerbated when a military junta seized power in 1962 and introduced new laws depriving the Rohingya of access to full citizenship.

Instead, Rohingya residents only have temporary resident status with an identity card called a ‘white card’. They were also deprived of their right to vote and were not included in the census list carried out by the government.

Apart from that, there are still many discriminatory measures implemented against the Rohingya ethnic group. For example, restrictions on marriage to the exclusion of Rohingya people from access to decent work and education.

The Peak of the Rohingya Exodus

The largest Rohingya exodus occurred in 2017. This took place after a massive wave of violence occurred in Rakhine state.