Religious Israeli soldiers often become victims of Hamas massacres. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – “In these difficult days of war, it is impossible to ignore the large number of fallen soldiers from religious-Zionist camps,” read a Tuesday evening post on X.

“We must salute this community who gave their lives to defend Israel.”

What makes the post interesting is the person who wrote it: prominent left-wing activist Uri Zaki, chairman of Meretz's executive committee, is not a party that has a soft spot for religious Zionism or its adherents.

However, the reality of this war prompted Zaki to highlight that most of the casualties came from the Zionist religious community.

For example, of the 11 IDF soldiers who died in Gaza from Monday to Wednesday, eight of them came from Zionist religious camps. And of the 167 people who have died since the start of the land invasion, about 30 were from settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Channel 12 political commentator Amit Segal said on Wednesday that 45% of those who died in this war came from the camps, and just as Israel salutes the Druze for their sacrifice – six Druze soldiers died in the war, and as a result , there were many people who died in the war. Discussions about changing the Nation-State Law, which the Druze community finds offensive – must also acknowledge the sacrifices made by the Zionist religious community.

Some might take issue with this, saying that going through lists of the fallen and dividing them into sectors would only perpetuate divisions in the country, which helped drive Hamas' decision to attack now when the country is already divided.

But this dire statistic is worth mentioning for two reasons. The first is to recognize and try to duplicate elsewhere the values ​​propagated by the Zionist religious group of love for the land, country, people and Torah of Israel, and a willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of the collective.

The religious-Zionist camp – as distinguished from the incorrectly named right-wing Religious Zionist party – is a large group that includes members of left-wing religious kibbutzim and residents of right-wing settlements such as Elon Moreh.