Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure to step down from his people. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu is in a difficult position or on the edge because his people are demanding his resignation because of the many failures and cases he has experienced. However, he was reluctant and continued to carry out various maneuvers.

In fact, the latest poll shows the majority of Israelis, 56%, believe PM Netanyahu should resign after the conflict with the Palestinians ends. In fact, 28% of coalition voters supported that perspective in a poll released by the Dialog Center.

Another poll released by Channel 12 also suggested PM Netanyahu should resign. 64% of Israelis believe elections should be held immediately after the war.

Why are Israelis demanding the resignation of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Here are 5 reasons why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu deserves to resign.

1. Failed to stem Al-Aqsa’s Storm Operation



The majority of Israelis are disappointed with PM Netanyahu because of the success of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation carried out by the Hamas group against Israel. “A majority of 86% of respondents, including 79% of coalition supporters, said the surprise attack from Gaza was a failure of the country’s leadership, while 92% said the war caused anxiety,” the Dialog Center poll said.

The Israeli people also think that PM Netanyahu is unable to build security readiness which makes it easy for Hamas to carry out attacks.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increasing Israeli settler violence against Palestinians.

Netanyahu blamed the army and the Shin Bet intelligence service for the attack and drew widespread criticism for publicly accusing them of security failures in now-deleted tweets.

Netanyahu used his X account, formerly known as Twitter, last week to deny claims that he had been warned of Hamas attacks, saying the army and intelligence agencies had repeatedly said the militant group was “deterred” and did not pose an immediate security threat.

“Netanyahu always wants to be remembered as a protector of Israel,” said Joe Buccino, an Israeli political observer, reported by The Hill. “This is something he often says. However, after his government failed to maintain Israel’s security, Netanyahu rejected any responsibility,” he said.

2. Unsuccessful Launching Operation Sword



