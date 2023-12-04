loading…

The city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip was the target of Israeli bombing in the war against Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Khan Younis is a city in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine. He has become the target of military bombardment Zion Israel after the temporary ceasefire ended last Friday.

Initially, Israel’s war against Hamas which began on October 7 was centered in the northern Gaza Strip. Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern region was raided on the pretext of being a Hamas hideout, but the pretext was just a lie and the Hamas headquarters failed to be found.

Now the city of Khan Younis in the southern region of the Gaza Strip is the target of Israeli bombing. Why was this city chosen as a target?

Ahead of the attack after the temporary cease-fire, the Israel Defense Forces dropped many leaflets ordering residents in the southern Gaza Strip, including Khan Younis, to leave on Friday. This was a signal that the city was about to be bombed.

Israeli media, The Jerusalem Post, in its report said Khan Younis was suspected to be the city where Hamas’ operational leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was hiding.

“The city of Khan Younis is a dangerous combat zone,” reads a leaflet ordering to evacuate Khan Younis residents distributed by the Israeli military.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Euronews, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said that the Hamas leadership headquarters was actually located in Khan Younis.

His comments contradict the Israeli military, which previously believed that al-Shifa Hospital in the northern region of Gaza was a hiding base.

“Khan Younis, which is in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, is the real Hamas stronghold,” Olmert said.

“There they have leadership, they hide, they have bunkers, they have command positions, they have launch pads.”