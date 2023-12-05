Last week it was announced a 20% increase in minimum wage which will begin to be applied from January 2024 and given this, doubts regarding the benefits that this entails have already begun to appear.

The main question has to do with who will be the ones who will be able to see an increase in their own salary. It can be anticipated for now that those who will obtain this benefit are workers who contribute to Social Security and have a salary of between 207 and 248 pesos per day.

Who will not benefit from the increase in the minimum wage?

The people who will not be able to enjoy the benefits that this increase implies are those who work informally. In general terms, informal jobs do not have vacation days established by law, they do not have profit sharing and there are no minimum wages.

This is why it is considered that the government should provide incentives to help formal micro and small businesses to avoid informality in work.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) indicates that 55 out of every 100 people work informally in Mexico.

