WHO Representative in Gaza Richard Peeperkorn. Photo/@WHOAfghanistan/X

JERUSALEM – The northern part of Gaza no longer has functioning hospitals due to a shortage of fuel, staff and supplies, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday (21/12/2023).

Only nine of the 36 health facilities are partially functional across Gaza and all of these facilities are concentrated in the south of the enclave, according to WHO, reported by Reuters.

“There are actually no functioning hospitals in the north any more,” Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in Gaza, told reporters via video link from Jerusalem.

“Al-Ahli (Hospital) was the last but now its function is very minimal; “We are still treating patients but not accepting new patients,” he explained.

Describing it as a “hospital”, Peeperkorn said Al-Ahli was similar to a hospital that provided very limited care.

About ten staff, all young doctors and nurses. “They continue to provide basic first aid, pain management and wound care with limited resources,” he said.

“Until two days ago, the hospital was the only hospital where injured people could be operated on in northern Gaza and it was overwhelmed with patients who needed emergency treatment. “There are no more operating rooms due to a shortage of fuel, electricity, medical supplies and health workers, including surgeons and other specialists,” he explained.

He explained, “The bodies of the victims of the recent Israeli attack are lined up in the hospital yard because they cannot be buried safely and with dignity.

Apart from Al-Ahli Hospital, northern Gaza has only three minimally functioning health facilities: Al-Shifa, Al Awda and Al Sahaba Hospitals, which according to Peeperkorn already accommodate thousands of refugees.

Some patients at Al-Ahli have been waiting weeks for surgery. If they have had surgery, they face the risk of post-operative infection due to a lack of antibiotics and other drugs.

“None of these patients can move. “They need to be moved immediately to have a chance of survival,” the official said, repeating WHO's call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

He stressed, “It is necessary now to strengthen and repopulate the remaining health facilities, provide needed medical services to thousands of injured people and those in need of other essential care, and most importantly, to stop the bloodshed and death.”

(she)