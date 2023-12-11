The geopolitics of funds to Ukraine: funds in crisis

This week it will be decided whether the European economic crisis is more relevant than continuing the war in Ukraine without limits and whether Kiev should look for different and immediate ways out of the conflict. This is because in recent months, from August 1st to October 31st, military, financial and even humanitarian aid has collapsed by 87%. US support has even dropped. The 2024 presidential elections they scare the Democrats who are besieged by the Republicans, the majority of whom are against the shipments.

Talks in Washington have been stalled for weeks. Congress is blocking funding for weapons and other aid due to a budget dispute. Joe Biden has requested $61 billion, but it would be enough to meet Ukraine’s needs until the end of 2024. In the United States, public support for aid has declined. According to a Gallup poll, 41% of Americans think the government is doing “too much” for Kiev. In the summer it was only 29%.

Data on current funds sent to Ukraine are released by the German Kiel Institute for the world economy (Ifw) with these words: “The dynamics of support for Ukraine have slowed down. Newly committed aid hit a new low between August and October 2023, a drop of nearly 90% compared to the same period in 2022. Ukraine is now increasingly reliant on a core group of donors such as the United States, Germany and Nordic and Eastern European countries, countries that continue to engage and provide both financial aid and major weapons, such as the F-16 fighter planes”.

The German economic newspaper Handelsblatt publishes the list of financing states with specific figures. The sum includes financial, military and humanitarian aid.

EU institution 84.9 billion euros

USA 71.4 billion euros

Germania 21 mld euro

Great Britain 13.3 billion euros

Norway 7.3 billion euros

Japan 6.8 billion euros

Canada 5,9 mld euro

Polonia EUR 4.3 billion

Holland 4.1 billion euros

Denmark 3.8 billion euros

Sweden 2.8 billion euros

Switzerland 2.3 billion euros

Francia 1.7 billion euros

Czech Republic 1.7 billion euros

Finland 1.5 billion euros

Italy doesn’t even appear on radar. To date, only 20 of the states involved have announced additional supplies or other funds. It is the lowest point since the beginning of this phase of the warlike conflict, February 24, 2022. Heavy weapons and defense systems are starting to worry.

On Thursday, at the next EU summit, the heads of government have on the table the approval of the usual 50 billion euros for Kiev to finance the state budget for the next four years. But the figure has been rebounding for months. The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened a veto. He wants to have a “strategic discussion” about the objectives of the war before further flows of money into it. The general scenario confirms the context of alarm and a stalemate situation which, even if overcome, could run aground in the next round. All this even if Biden, Germany and the EU leaders continue to support the financing line. Stopping them could be understood as a signal of surrender towards Russia.

