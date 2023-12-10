loading…

The House of Nahyan has been named the richest family in the world. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Bloomberg’s 2023 List of the World’s Richest Families, published earlier this week, reveals how the global distribution of wealth is being altered by oil wealth.

Based on the ranking, the House of Nahyan, the family of Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was the first to join the list, emerged as the richest dynasty in the world. House of Nahyan originates from Abu Dhabi where most of the UAE’s oil reserves are discovered. The wealth of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates is estimated at USD 305 billion.

The second richest family is the US-based Walton family, who own the world’s largest retail business by revenue, Walmart. Their estimated wealth amounts to USD 259.7 billion.

Rounding out the top three is France’s Hermes dynasty, which owns the luxury fashion brand of the same name. The estimated wealth of the House of Hermes is USD 150.9 billion.

The Mars family, which owns a giant US food company, is the fourth richest family, with a combined wealth of USD 141.9 billion.

Another newcomer – the House of Al Thanis, Qatar’s royal family – took fifth place in the ranking with an estimated $155 billion. The royals’ wealth is based on Qatar’s vast offshore oil reserves. But Al Thanis also has significant foreign assets, such as the Valentino fashion label.

The top ten also includes the Koch family, owners of US petrochemical company Koch Industries (USD127.3 billion), and the House of Saud, the royal family of Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter (USD112 billion). They were followed by the Ambani family, owners of Indian oil company Reliance Industries ($89.9 billion); the Wertheimers, owners of French fashion house Chanel ($89.6 billion); and the Thompson family, majority shareholders in the Reuters news agency (USD 71.1 billion).

According to Bloomberg calculations, the combined wealth of the world’s 25 richest families has grown by USD 1.5 trillion over the past year, or about 43%. The agency also noted that the three Gulf families included in the ranking “are likely much wealthier than these conservative estimates.”

Russian families were not included in the ranking. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Russia’s richest person is the head of Interros and owner of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, with a fortune of $30 billion. He ranked 49th.

(ahm)