Marvel sets a hero's power level far above the rest.

With so many heroes in the Marvel Universe Sometimes it is difficult to differentiate which of them are the most powerful. A new comic has redefined Thor's powers to new limits, explaining just how far someone like him can go. Many fans may be surprised to know what Marvel has come to tell them and it may not be the answer they expected, but Thor's wisdom is unquestionable. The reality is that it applies both in the universe and in the real world, and it also shows how far it has come since its debut half a century ago.

A frustrating part of the superhero world lies in the question of what we understand as levels of power. Each superhero is besieged by fans who inexplicably try to quantify their powers, to determine how strong they are compared to all the other characters. It makes sense that this would happen, since there are very few of these comics that don't include at least one fight scene, but it ends up getting diluted quickly over time. The divinity of Thor It makes him a strong candidate to establish himself as Marvel's most powerful hero, but how to give numbers to this is a very difficult, almost impossible task.

The comic Immortal Thor #4 gives the perfect answer to the intense debates about the level of power: they don't matter at all. Thor jokes that these debates arise even in-universe, and points out that the strength of heroes is relative, but that of a god is absolute. He joked that a hero can be as strong as the story requires to save the day. This idea is only reinforced by what happens in the comic itself.

Thor throws Mjolnir at Storm after his speech and then the X-Men do the same to Loki. However, both movements are false. The heroes do not attack with Mjolnir, but instead use the hammer as a mechanism to strengthen each other. Readers do not get to see the relative strength of these heroes, but are instead given a demonstration that their actions prove each of them equally worthy through Mjolnir, the greatest demonstration of dignity in the Marvel Universe.

Thor's speech It is also a perfect time to demonstrate the growth that the hero has had in the pages of Marvel. Thor was banished for the first time to Tierra by Odin so that he could learn what humility meant. There is no better demonstration of this humility than Thor explaining that he learned to look beyond simple strength and then to share your powers with others. The most recurring theme of the series has been wisdom, and the speech of Thor He displays a level of wisdom that speaks to how much he has evolved from his arrogant self to someone who understands that it takes more than strength to be a true hero.

The comic Immortal Thor #4 It is now available.

