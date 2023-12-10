loading…

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s supreme leader, often cries when appearing in public. Photo/Reuters

PYONGYANG – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen shedding tears during a recent speech broadcast on state media, marking one of the few times the dictator cried in front of his citizens.

Kim’s latest emotional moment came on Sunday during the country’s fifth National Mothers’ Summit – the first time North Korea has held such an event in 11 years. At that time, mothers were respected for serving their husbands, children and country.

This year, Kim addressed North Korea’s falling birth rate and called on women to give birth to more children as a form of patriotic duty.

“Stopping the decline in the birth rate and providing good child care and education are our family matters that we must resolve together with our mothers,” the leader said in his speech, according to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s state media.

North Korea’s total fertility rate, or the average number of babies a woman is expected to give birth to during her lifetime, decreased from 1.88 in 2014 to 1.79 in 2022.

There are several documented or reported incidents of North Korean dictators crying.

In 2011, Kim was seen with tears streaming down his face at the funeral of his father, Kim Jong-Il.

There was also a 2018 report from Japan’s Asahi Shinbun, which cited a North Korean defector with contacts inside the country familiar with the situation, about a video of Kim crying over his inability to improve the country’s weak economy and that top officials in the country’s ruling party had see it.

Likewise in 2020, Kim became emotional while addressing a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea because he felt his “efforts” were not enough for his country, according to video from The Guardian.

Few dictators are known to have cried in front of their people. Even for the leaders of democracies, crying in front of their constituents is a headline-worthy moment.

Stalin was reportedly someone who often cried behind closed doors, according to a Kremlin servant. Reuters reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin was also seen crying during his acceptance speech near the Kremlin in 2012.

