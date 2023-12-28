loading…

18-year-old Tal Mitnick refused mandatory IDF service and was sentenced to 30 days in military prison. Photo/The Jerusalem Post

GAZA – He is a baby-faced 18 year old teenager with a heart full of idealism. He was Tel Aviv teenager Tal Mitnick refused to enlist in the Israeli army , he was put on trial: on Tuesday, he was taken to a military prison to serve a 30-day sentence.

Standing alone in a country bent on war is a painful decision. However, speaking at Tel Hashomer, a base near the Gaza fence in central Israel, Mitnick firmly defended his decision.

Who is Tal Mitnick? 18 Year Old Teenager Refused Military Service in Israel

1. War is not the solution

“I believe that a massacre cannot solve a massacre,” he said, reported by Al Jazeera. “Criminal attacks in Gaza will not solve the heinous massacre carried out by Hamas. Violence will not solve violence. And that's why I rejected it.”

The statement appeared on the X Mesarvot account, a support network that links protesters in the campaign against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. In previous interviews posted on the account, Mitnick outlined his universalist stance on the conflict.

2. Say there is no military solution

The solution, he said, will not come from corrupt politicians in Israel or from Hamas. “It will come from us, the sons and daughters of both nations,” he said.

His friends came to support Mitnick, holding placards reading: “You cannot build heaven on blood”, “An eye for an eye and we all go blind” and “There is no military solution.”

3. The First Israeli Citizen to Refuse Military Service

Military service is mandatory for most Israeli Jews, and is seen as a rite of passage. In the country's highly militarized society, so-called draft refusers risk being branded traitors.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Mitnick is the first Israeli to refuse to be imprisoned for reasons of conscience since the start of Operation Iron Sword.

Mitnick entered the Tel Hashomer conscription center accompanied by other young activists from the Mesarvot Network, a group of opponents of military conscription in the country. After entering the base, he was sentenced to a very long sentence for those who first refused, 30 days in military prison after a trial.

4. Would rather be in prison than fight

Mitnick is expected to remain jailed for further punishment after his initial release, according to a statement issued by the teenager's representatives.

“I refuse to believe that more violence will bring security, I refuse to take part in a war of revenge. I grew up in a home where life was sacred, where discussion was valued, and where discourse and understanding always came before taking violent action. “In the world we live in full of corrupt interests, violence and war are another way to increase support for governments and silence criticism,” his statement read.

“We have to acknowledge the fact that after weeks of ground operations in Gaza, at last – negotiations, an agreement, bringing back the hostages. It was actually military action that caused them to be killed. Because of the criminal lie that 'there are no innocent civilians in Gaza,' even hostages waving white flags while shouting in Hebrew were shot dead. “I don't want to imagine how many similar cases go uninvestigated because the victims were born in the wrong place,” Mitnick said.

Mitnick also wrote that the lack of negotiating capacity with Hamas was “not true.” He called for the need for diplomacy and political efforts.

5. Inspired the Rebellion of Israeli Youth

More than 200 high school students who were supposed to be recruited in the near future to the IDF announced in August that they would reject their call not only because of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial reforms.

The group opposing conscription is affiliated with the “bloc against the occupation,” setting off a new, unpredictable dynamic in the dispute over the judicial overhaul and the IDF. They are a group that has been involved in the controversial Israeli-Palestinian conflict and because the group is dealing with the military draft.

(ahm)