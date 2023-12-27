loading…

Sigrid Kaag was appointed as humanitarian aid coordinator for Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Sigrid Kaag, a Dutch politician and veteran UN diplomat, will lead the international body's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza. The UN Secretary General has appointed Kaag to fill the position created this month in a groundbreaking UN Security Council resolution.

In his post on

“Peace, security and justice have always been my motivation,” said Kaag as reported by CNN. “I accepted this special assignment with the hope of contributing to a better future.”

The appointments, which will come into effect on January 8, come as conditions in the besieged Palestinian enclave reach “nightmare” levels, as the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) put it after his recent visit. Shortages of electricity and medicine have rendered most hospitals dysfunctional, and the risk of starvation looms over Gaza's population, humanitarian organizations say.

Since the war began on October 7 following a Hamas terror attack, Israel has allowed a number of trucks to carry humanitarian aid to Gaza via the Rafah crossing in Egypt. The UN describes this amount as a small amount that fails to meet the needs of a population of more than 2 million people.

Here are 5 facts about Sigrid Kaag who chose to resign from her position as Deputy Minister to lead the delivery of aid to Gaza.

1. Accelerate the movement of aid to Gaza



Photo/Reuters

Kaag will now be responsible for creating mechanisms to speed up the movement of aid to Gaza and to “facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify” those aid efforts, according to the UN, including a complex process to ensure aid trucks are screened before being sent. enter enclaves to ensure they are not carrying non-humanitarian items.

The Security Council resolution establishing that position, which calls for the immediate, safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza, passed last week with the US abstaining after several days of negotiations and delays.

2. Experienced Diplomat, Can Speak Arabic



Photo/Reuters

In his speech last month, Kaag stressed the need for “adequate humanitarian assistance” to reach Gaza.

“Israel's right to exist and its right to defend itself is clear to us. “But in these difficult times, acts of war must comply with international law and the humanitarian laws of war to avoid innocent civilian casualties and enable adequate humanitarian assistance to be provided in a timely manner,” he said, as reported by CNN.