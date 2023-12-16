loading…

The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah died at the age of 86. Photo/Ist

GAZA – Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah died at the age of 86. That was announced the Court of the Government of Kuwait announced on Saturday (16/12/2023).

At the end of November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to hospital due to an unspecified illness.

The 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has been facing health problems since he was appointed as Emir in September 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Sheikh Nawaf handed over some constitutional powers to his half-brother and Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah, two years ago.

Sheikh Meshal, who is 83 years old, is now expected to replace Sheikh Nawaf as Emir.

1. Known as an Experienced Minister

According to The National News, Sheikh Nawaf was appointed Crown Prince in 2006 by the late Emir Sheikh Sabah. Sheikh Nawaf's nomination to the role breaks decades-long Al Sabah tradition, which says that the posts of Emir and Crown Prince should alternate between the Al Jaber and Al Salem branches of the ruling family.

Sheikh Sabah's predecessor, the late Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Al Salem, only served as Emir briefly, from 15 January to 24 January 2006. He abdicated shortly after the vote to expel him from the National Assembly due to ill health.

Sheikh Sabah, who was prime minister at the time, was later elected Emir by parliament amidst a succession crisis and used his new status to consolidate power in the Al Jaber branch, nominating Sheikh Nawaf as Crown Prince and Sheikh Nasser Mohammed Al Ahmad as prime minister.

The appointment of Sheikh Nawaf of the Al Jaber family as Emir three years ago means that both the Emir and his nominated Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal, are from the Al Jaber branch.

Sheikh Nawaf is the half-brother of his predecessor, the late Emir Sheikh Sabah, and the sixth son of the 10th Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, who ruled Kuwait from 1921 to 1950.

Sheikh Nawaf was born on 25 June 1937 in the Al Shuyoukh neighborhood of Kuwait City, now the location of the Al Muthanna Complex, and grew up with his brother and half-sister at the Dasman Palace.