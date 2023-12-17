loading…

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah was appointed as the new emir of Qatar. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah was appointed as the new emir of Kuwait after the death of his brother Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah at the age of 86.

Sheikh Meshal, 83, spent much of his career helping build the Gulf state's security and defense apparatus before emerging into the public eye when he became crown prince three years ago.

He increasingly came into the spotlight when he was handed most of the duties of the weak Emir Sheikh Nawaf in November 2021.

Who is Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah? New Emir of Kuwait with Military Leadership Style

1. Third Emir in the Last Three Years

Sheikh Meshal became Kuwait's third emir in just three years.

Until 2020, the post had been held for 14 years by Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad, a prominent figure in the Arab world known for helping lead Kuwait out of the ruins of the 1990 Iraqi invasion.

2. Strengthening Foreign Policy

While serving as OPEC oil producer, Sheikh Mehshal is expected to maintain Kuwait's key foreign policies including support for Gulf Arab unity, the Western alliance and good relations with Riyadh – relations which are seen as a top priority for him.

3. Strengthen Cooperation with China

He may also want to expand ties with China as the country looks to play a bigger role in the region, especially after Beijing sponsored a deal normalizing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March.

Sheikh Meshal signed several economic agreements during his visit to China in September, when he attended the opening ceremony of the Asian Olympic Games.

4. Strengthening Relations with Saudi

“He wants stability, and emphasizes the importance of Kuwait's relations with Saudi Arabia in particular,” the Kuwaiti source said, adding that Sheikh Meshal was concerned about the regional situation and feared war in the region.

5. Known as a Detail Leader

A Western diplomat described Sheikh Meshal as an early riser with a methodical work style. “He pays attention to details, sometimes down to the smallest details,” the diplomat said.

Although Sheikh Sabah was closer to diplomatic work, Sheikh Meshal was closer to the military.

6. Has extensive political experience

Sheikh Meshal was deputy head of the National Guard from 2004-2020 and head of State Security for 13 years after joining the interior ministry in the 1960s. He had been offered several senior roles in the past but turned them down, experts said.

He attended Hendon Police College in England and is credited with helping to reform the National Guard.

Sheikh Meshal was the seventh son of former ruler Ahmed Al-Jaber, and brother of three former rulers, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad. He married and had five sons and seven daughters.

Some believe he may move to better align Kuwait with Riyadh. His first phone call after assuming the duties of Sheikh Nawaf was with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his first trip outside Kuwait was to Saudi Arabia, which he visited more often than any other country.

7. Overcoming Political Tensions

As emir, he has had to grapple with long-standing tensions between the ruling family and its critics in a parliament that has consistently experienced deadlock and divisions that critics say have hampered fiscal and economic reforms.