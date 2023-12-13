Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan touched on the death of Harun Al Rasyid, a supporter of Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 presidential election. This moment occurred during the first presidential debate at the Indonesian KPU office, Jakarta on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Anies mentioned Harun’s name when he explained that law and justice are currently blunt upwards and sharp downwards. So who exactly is Harun Al Rasyid that Anies mentioned in the presidential candidate debate? What is the chronology of his death? Check out the following explanation.

Who is Harun Al Rasyid?

Harun Al Rasyid, 15 year old boy who died as a result of the riots on May 22 2019 (ist)

Harun Al Rasyid was one of the victims who died as a result of the series of riots on May 22 2019. At that time Harun was only 15 years old.

The riots occurred between the masses and the combined police and TNI Brimob officers on May 21 and 22 2019. The clashes were linked to demonstrations in front of the Bawaslu Office, Central Jakarta with the agenda of demanding an investigation into fraud in the 2019 Election. From that location, the clashes spread to Tanah Abang and Slipi areas, West Jakarta.

Harun, who was a supporter of Prabowo in the 2019 presidential election, was killed during a protest against the election results. He is known to have died at the Slipi Jaya Bridge, Slipi, West Jakarta on Wednesday evening, May 22 2019. Harun is said to have been shot and then taken to Dharmais Hospital, West Jakarta.

Previously, Harun’s name was mentioned as the victim who was beaten by members of Brimob in front of the Al Huda mosque, Kampung Bali. The incident was recorded on video which then went viral.

Harun’s body was then autopsied at the Kramat Jati Police Hospital. Harun’s body was found to have a gunshot wound. From the results of the investigation, it was found that 2 bullets were found in Harun’s body.

The head of the Kramat Jati Police Hospital at that time, Brigadier General Musyafak, said that Harun suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left arm that penetrated the chest. The gunshot wound was the cause of Harun’s death. It is known that a total of 9 victims died, including Harun, in the riots on 21-22 May 2019.

Chronology of the Death of Harun Al Rasyid

Harun Al Rasyid’s father, Didin Wahyudin, witnessed the presidential candidate debate live at the KPU office on Tuesday (12/12/2023). (Ist)

Harun’s friend Angga revealed the chronology of the shooting that killed Harun. According to Angga, the incident started when Harun asked him to go to the Slipi area to see the riots on Wednesday (22/5/2019).

“From afternoon to evening with me. In the afternoon, Harun took me to the warteg, after that Harun planned to go there (Slipi). He said, ‘Come on, let’s see the war in Slipi’,” said Angga, imitating Harun’s words.

At that time, Angga said that Harun was hit by an officer’s tear gas in his thigh. Angga then asked Harun to move away from the location so he could treat his wound.

However, according to Angga, Harun was adamant that he wanted to return to the location and witness the chaos even though it was already nighttime. Unfortunately, at 22.00 WIB, Angga lost track of Harun. Meanwhile, Harun’s father, Didin Wahyudin, said that his son did not return home on Wednesday night.

Before Harun’s whereabouts were known, social media was shocked by the viral video of him being beaten by police officers near the Al Huda Mosque, Kampung Bali, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta.

Initially, Harun was suspected of being the victim of a beating during the action. However, according to Dedi Prasetyo’s statement, the person in the video was the perpetrator of the riot named Andri Lipi.

The day after the riot, namely on Thursday (23/5/2019), Angga and Didin received news that Harun had died at Dharmais Hospital, Slipi, West Jakarta. However, at that time the cause of death of Harun, who was still in junior high school, was not yet known.

Polda Metro Jaya then reconstructed Harun’s case. The results showed that the bullet was fired straight and horizontally, hitting Harun’s left arm and penetrating his chest.

At that time, the Director of Criminal Investigation at Polda Metro Jaya, Suyudi Ario Seto, said that the position of the bullet fired by the perpetrator at Harun was straight. The bullet then hit Harun’s left arm and penetrated his chest.

Apart from that, Suyudi said that the bullet that lodged in Harun’s body was suspected to have come from a non-organic weapon from the National Police. Even so, Suyudi confirmed that the perpetrator who shot Harun to death was not a member of the National Police. According to Suyudi, the National Police members who were securing the location were 100 meters away.

Until now, Harun’s shooter has not been identified. However, what is sad is that Harun’s family did not know the results of the autopsy on their son’s body.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni