Who is Chiara Scotti, Panetta's right-hand man at Bankitalia. The portrait

More and more confirmations that 2023 is a special year for women and especially for those so-called “in power”. In fact, there are many top-level positions in the most diverse sectors: from politics, to the very “men oriented” sector such as high tech and at high financial and economic levels. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and Giorgia Meloni named by Forbes magazine among the top four most influential women on the planet. Then the prestigious Financial Times which crowns her in first place among the most powerful women in the world thirty-four year old Albanian engineer Mira Murati, one of the founders of OpenAI.

And now in our house a surprise appointment in the “temple” of Bank of Italy. The Superior Council of the Bank of Italy has in fact unanimously appointed another woman of value: Chiara Scotti, a forty-eight year old from Lombardy from Lodi, another great testimonial of the validity of Bocconi University in Milan, where she graduated. She will be the new Deputy Director General of the Institute. The proposal came from Governor Fabio Panetta who found himself having to replace Piero Cipollone, who took his place on the ECB board.

Influential women, an all-American career

A very respectable curriculum, that of Scotti, all developed in the United States. Chiara Scotti she is an Italian talent, who like many, emigrated abroad, particularly to the United States. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and Director of Research at the Federal Reserve in Dallas. At the Fed, the Italian manager oversaw the Bank's research and statistics departments and advised President and CEO Lorie Logan on monetary policy. But before her prestigious role in the American city, the Italian manager was Deputy Director of the Financial Stability Division of the Fed's Board of Governors.

In this role he collaborated with other divisions of the Council, Reserve Banks and government agencies in identifying risks to financial stability. Procedurally, as the official press release from the Bank of Italy explains, the appointment of the new Deputy General Director will have a complex formal process. In fact, it will have to be ratified through a decree of the President of the Republic, promoted by the President of the Council of Ministers together with the Minister of Economy and Finance.

