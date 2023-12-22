loading…

Israeli airstrikes destroy buildings in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – The World Health Organization (WHO) says Gaza is seeing an average of 300 deaths per day, with only nine of its 36 hospitals “partially functional.”

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday (21/12/2023), “I have lost count of the number of times I thought the crisis in Gaza could not get any more dire. But it happened again.”

“The fact that we are talking about 20,000 people killed, mostly children and women, and more than 52,000 people (and counting) suffering life-threatening and life-changing injuries, in the space of almost 3 months is appalling, and , above all, a travesty of humanity,” he lamented.

The WHO chief said, “There is no end to the horror for those trapped in what has become Hell on earth.”

In his statement, he listed points to summarize the current situation.

“We are witnessing,” he said, the following: “An average of about 300 deaths every day as hostilities rage; A crumbling health system with only 9 of Gaza's 36 hospitals partially functioning; and none of them work in the north; Children become orphans after their parents are murdered; Disease, hunger and lack of clean water and sanitation pose further risks besides bombs and bullets; Always dangerous and limited humanitarian space for delivering life-saving medical supplies; Mental health trauma that will haunt many people for years.”

“The massacre must stop. “We need a ceasefire now,” he said.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 8,000 children and 6,200 women, and 52,600 people have been injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say the majority of those killed and injured were women and children.

The United States continues to protect Israel from international condemnation and resolutions at the UN Security Council despite the colonial regime's barbaric actions in the Gaza Strip.

(she)