On Wednesday afternoon, the Economy and Finance ministers of the 27 member countries of the European Union found a unanimous agreement on a proposal to reform the Stability Pact, i.e. the set of complex fiscal rules to which all member countries are subject subjected. The proposal will be evaluated by the European Parliament, but barring any surprises, it is expected that it will be definitively approved in the first months of 2024.

Generally speaking, the rules of the Stability Pact serve to ensure that each country keeps its budgets in order and does not resort too much to debt, so as to avoid problems that could impact the rest of the Union. The rules were suspended in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, to give countries the opportunity to spend billions of euros in aid and subsidies without too many constraints. However, they were never reintroduced afterwards, also due to the start of the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis. The Stability Pact should have returned into force from 2024, but the need to reform it beyond emergencies had been discussed for some time, because it was considered excessively rigid and now dated (its main parts date back more than 25 years ago) .

The reform proposal is the result of a delicate compromise negotiated in recent months between countries which in certain cases have a very different vision of fiscal rules and economic conditions. Various Northern European countries, especially Germany and the Netherlands, traditionally have rather conservative views on economic matters. For example, they believe that each country should avoid going into debt to support huge public investments, even more so in a system like that of the European Union which very closely links the economies of 27 countries.

But within the European Union there are countries that already today have a public debt higher than their GDP, such as Greece, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium: and they traditionally foresee a rather prominent role of the State in their economies.

The compromise found on Wednesday tries to meet the needs of both these factions: European tax rules have been relaxed compared to the past, but at the same time new parameters have been introduced to be respected, so that the European Union's monitoring of individual budgets countries become even more prudent.

If the agreement found on Wednesday becomes definitive, the countries of the European Union will not be evaluated year by year by the European Commission – that is, the executive body of the Union, which maintains its role of supervising national budgets – but will have to agree on an individual plan of debt reduction in four years, extendable up to seven, with objectives that can be spread over time depending on the political and economic context of the moment.

This is an important change, given that until now the expected reduction was one twentieth of the share of excess debt each year: a parameter considered unrealistic, and never actually applied.

Furthermore, at the end of four or seven years, the countries with the highest debt will not be able to have an annual deficit – that is, the money spent on debt – greater than 1.5 percent of GDP (the current rules guaranteed an annual margin of 3 percent hundred).

Countries that already have a very high debt, such as France and Italy, have obtained both the possibility of spreading the debt reduction over several years and a temporary measure that separates the payment of debt interest from all these calculations until to 2027. The Financial Times writes that it was a last-minute measure explicitly requested by France.

Fines for countries that violate the debt relief plan will also be smaller than before: they will be 0.05 percent of their GDP, according to the text of the compromise read by the Euractiv news site. However, it is unlikely that we will ever get to this point, just like today: EUobserver points out that between 1999 and 2016 the European Commission recorded 114 violations of the current Stability Pact, without, however, any country having ever been fined.

It is entirely possible that even with the new reform the European Commission will also continue to adopt political criteria to evaluate national budgets, exactly like today: the alignment of a certain country with the European Union, the willingness to implement some reforms and to abandon them other. Much will also depend on the approach that the new European Commission will choose to use, which after the European elections in June 2024 will replace the current one, led by Ursula von der Leyen.

– Read also: The German government has reached an agreement to approve the 2024 budget