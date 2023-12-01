Leo Harlem has defended the type of humor that he likes to do on stage and has told Joaquín what are the red lines that he is not willing to cross in his way of doing humor.

The Leonese has confessed that he is from the year 1962 and comes from that humor that was done then, “I always really liked Gila, I really liked Tip and Coll, then came Los Calatraba, Martes and Trece.”

Leo Harlem has said that society changes, “before we laughed at some things and now you laugh at others,” said the guest who has set the example of influencers in the world of humor in the current panorama.

If he had to choose a reference, Leo Harlem opts for Gila and the graphic humor that Chumy Chúmez did.