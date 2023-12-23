Since the beginning of One Piece we have witnessed how the universe created by Eiichiro Oda has its own currency. The Navy, the pirates and any inhabitant of the world pays what they need with the berrya currency that we have been able to see in all kinds of quantities.

Whether through bills or coins, the economics of the series have never been very clear regarding what services and products can be considered expensive or cheap. However, taking as reference the Monkey D. Luffy's first reward after his battle in Arlong Parkit can be easily inferred that 30 million berries is already a really juicy amount for any character.

We don't need to go to the enormous rewards that it currently has One Piece, above one billion, to dimension the magnitude of the figures. Oda himself revealed that a shirt worth 10,000 berries for an ordinary citizen would be a really important expense, for which he would have to pay with the highest value bill that exists.





This drawing made by the mangaka reveals how much a One Piece character can carry in his wallet, although it shows the curious detail that three unknown figures appear on the papers. To help identify them, Oda pointed out that they are Yukichi Skull, Ichiro Kumaguchi and Hideo Usaguchi, from left to right. This allows us to make the leap towards reality and verify that we are talking about people who have existed.

Yukichi Fukuzawa





Born in Osaka in 1835, Fukuzawa was a renowned Japanese philosopher, writer and teacher who became a symbol of the country until his death in 1901. Born into a lower-class samurai family, he grew up in order to learn Western customs and to be able to open up to the world. He traveled abroad at a time when it was difficult for the population to do so and thanks to his travels he was able to write books such as Conditions in the West y The stimulus of learning.

One of its greatest aims was to instill in society the value of personal independence, which would allow national independence to be achieved. He promoted new models of education and that is how he founded the Keiō Gijuku Daigaku school, which is the most important private university in Japan today. His recognition in all kinds of fields such as politics, economics and teaching earned his face to appear on the 10,000 yen bills that we can use today.

Ichiyo Higuchi





Born in Chiyoda in 1872, Higuchi's life was especially short as she died at the age of 24, but the mark she left on Japanese society has not been forgotten. Higuchi Natsu -her real name- is a symbol of feminism as it is the first woman who managed to make a professional living from writing in Japanese territory. Her literary successes catapulted her from a simple, anonymous life to immediate riches and fame.

Crecer, Turbulent Waters and The Thirteenth Night are his most recognized works among the 24 novels he wrote, in which he addresses topics such as social inequalities, prostitution and violence against women. Her style was that of Japan's own waka poetry and we can see it on every 5,000 yen bill that has circulated in the country since 2004. She died in 1876 due to tuberculosis.

Hideyo Noguchi





Noguchi was born in 1876 in Fukushima and is one of the great eminences in the field of bacteriology from Japan. His life was not easy from the beginning, because when he was barely a year and a half old he suffered serious burns on his left hand. After expensive treatment, he was able to regain 70% of the mobility of his limb and later studied to become a doctor.

He is credited with discovery of the neurosyphilis pathogen in 1913 during his time on the research team at the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research. He was nominated for the Nobel Prize on multiple occasions, traveled to Central and South America to find a vaccine against yellow fever, a disease that finally killed him in Africa in 1928. In Japan he is commemorated with his presence on the 1,000 yen banknotes since 2004. .

In VidaExtra | Who is the character in charge of taking the photos of the reward posters in One Piece?

In VidaExtra | One Piece on Netflix, spoiler-free review: the colossal series of adventures and emotions is on par with the future Pirate King